STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

JNTU issues clarification on admissions

JNTU admissions director Dr. Ch Venkata Ramana Reddy said that BC, SC and ST candidates who had qualified NET, SET, GATE, GPAT or other entrance tests in Open Category were allotted seats.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

JNTUH

File - Students and parents wait at the TS-EAMCET re-correction centre on the JNTUH premises in Kukatpally on Friday (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has clarified that the provisional list of selected candidates following merit order and rules of reservation (ROR) for admission into external (part-time) PhD programmes for the year 2020-21 has been notified on the website for various subjects like Engineering, Management, Science and Technology, and that there was no violation in the selections. 

According to the Director, (Admissions) of JNTU Dr. Ch Venkata Ramana Reddy, BC, SC and ST candidates who had qualified NET, SET, GATE, GPAT or other entrance tests in the Open Category (OC) were allotted seats. “No reserved seats were allotted to OC candidates, contrary to allegations,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNTU admissions JNTU reservations
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp