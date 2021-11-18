JNTU issues clarification on admissions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has clarified that the provisional list of selected candidates following merit order and rules of reservation (ROR) for admission into external (part-time) PhD programmes for the year 2020-21 has been notified on the website for various subjects like Engineering, Management, Science and Technology, and that there was no violation in the selections.

According to the Director, (Admissions) of JNTU Dr. Ch Venkata Ramana Reddy, BC, SC and ST candidates who had qualified NET, SET, GATE, GPAT or other entrance tests in the Open Category (OC) were allotted seats. “No reserved seats were allotted to OC candidates, contrary to allegations,” he said.