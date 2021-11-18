KCR sends maha message to BJP, to join dharna today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will participate in the Maha Dharna being organised by the TRS at Indira Park on Thursday. This is the first time since the formation of the State that he is taking part in a protest programme.

The TRS has organised two protests against the Centre so far — the State bandh against the merger of seven mandals of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and a demonstration in support of the Bharat Bandh in December 2020 against the contentious farm laws. Though party leaders and workers were a part of these agitations, the Chief Minister had never made an appearance at these events. This is the first time he is staging a dharna as a Chief Minister. In fact, this is the first dharna to be staged by any Chief Minister at Indira Park.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday supervised the arrangements for the dharna. Speaking to the media afterwards, Srinivas Yadav said that the Maha Dharna would start at 9.30 am and go on till 2 pm. “CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will participate in the dharna along with Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Rythu Samanvaya Samithi leaders and others. We are obtaining the required permissions for the protest,” he said.

Harish said that the Maha Dharna was being conducted for the sake of farmers and to exert pressure on the Central government to procure paddy from the State. “The TRS has always been with the people, be it as the ruling party or the opposition. When the Centre snatched away seven mandals of the State and merged them with Andhra Pradesh, the TRS had called for a bandh. We are losing Rs 1,000 crore every year, as Lower Sileru was given to the neighbouring State,” he said.

The Minister said that Thursday’s dharna was intended to open the eyes of the Central government. “The Centre is procuring every grain produced in Punjab. But it says it won’t procure the paddy produced in Telangana. Why this discrimination,” Harish asked.