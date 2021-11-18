STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MIM lodges plaint against ex-chief of UP Waqf Board

In the complaint, Owaisi alleged that former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi's book vilifies the Prophet and uses objectionable language.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of AIMIM leaders led by party president Asaduddin Owaisi met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and lodged a complaint against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi for his ‘blasphemous’ writings against the Prophet. 

In the compliant, Owaisi alleged that his book vilifies the Prophet and uses objectionable language. “His statements are also targeted at creating a feeling of enmity against Indian Muslims, which is likely to result in a threat to breach of peace. Hence, action should be taken against Rizvi and his associates in pursuance of Sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 504 and 505 (1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code,” the MP pointed out in the letter. 

