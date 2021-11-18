No commitment on handover note for projects: Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Department officials categorically stated that they would not give any commitment on the ‘handing over note’ of irrigation projects other than Peddavagu. The sub-committee meeting of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) was convened at Jala Soudha on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the gazette notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The officials said that they were against the preparation of the ‘handing over note’ of GLIS intake pumphouse at Gangaram and Geesukonda cross regulator on Kakatiya Canal as the GRMB had visited these sites without involving the sub-committee members.

“We have not received orders from the State government with reference to projects of Telangana other than Peddavagu Medium Irrigation Project for sharing of information under clauses 1(i), 1(j), 1(k) of the gazette notification, viz sanctioned posts, plants, machinery, equipment, office premises, furniture, vehicles, DPRs and others. We will take action as per the directions of the State government in the matter and we will not give any commitment on the handing over note,” the officials said.

Chief Minister’s OSD (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande, inter-state SE R Koteswar Rao and inter-state EE S Subramanyam Prasad attended the meeting. As there are no common projects that cater to the needs of both the States, there is no need for the deployment of CISF, which would be a burden on the State’s exchequer, the Telangana officials said.

“As per Clause 4 of the GWDT award, States were at liberty to transfer any part of their share to any other basin. GLIS and SRSP were sanctioned and grounded by the combined Andhra Pradesh government. At the time, the government had no objection to the transfer of waters from the Godavari basin to supply irrigation water to the Krishna basin. Now, AP is objecting to the same,” the officials said.

CISF deployment

