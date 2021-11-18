No pending cases, claims former IAS Rami Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS candidate and former Siddipet Collector Parupati Venkata Rami Reddy said in his affidavit filed for the MLC election that there were no criminal cases pending against him, though the State Congress party had alleged otherwise.

According to the details furnished by him in the affidavit, he has 763.33 square yards of non-agriculture land in Gajularamaram and his wife has 38.09 acres of land in Maheshwaram. Reddy has Rs 1.03 crore cash in banks and 90 grams of gold in his possession. The total value of his movable assets is Rs 1.15 crore.

The value of movable assets of another TRS candidate P Kaushik Reddy is Rs 93 lakh and the market value of his immovable properties is Rs 33.11 crore. Several cases are pending against him. Cases of alleged misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust are pending against Banda Prakash. His movable assets is valued at Rs 30.19 lakh, whereas his wife’s movable assets is pegged at Rs 1.23 crore.

Former Legislative Council chairman G Sukhender Reddy is also facing cases, as he has staged protests in the past. Kadiam Srihari too has a case against him.