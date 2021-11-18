STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No pending cases, claims former IAS Rami Reddy

Former Legislative Council chairman G Sukhender Reddy is also facing cases, as he has staged protests in the past. Kadiam Srihari too has a case against him.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy

Former Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS candidate and former Siddipet Collector Parupati Venkata Rami Reddy said in his affidavit filed for the MLC election that there were no criminal cases pending against him, though the State Congress party had alleged otherwise. 

According to the details furnished by him in the affidavit, he has 763.33 square yards of non-agriculture land in Gajularamaram and his wife has 38.09 acres of land in Maheshwaram. Reddy has Rs 1.03 crore cash in banks and 90 grams of gold in his possession. The total value of his movable assets is Rs 1.15 crore.

The value of movable assets of another TRS candidate P Kaushik Reddy is Rs 93 lakh and the market value of his immovable properties is Rs 33.11 crore. Several cases are pending against him. Cases of alleged misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust are pending against Banda Prakash. His movable assets is valued at Rs 30.19 lakh, whereas his wife’s movable assets is pegged at Rs 1.23 crore. 

Former Legislative Council chairman G Sukhender Reddy is also facing cases, as he has staged protests in the past. Kadiam Srihari too has a case against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana MLC elections Siddipet former collector
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp