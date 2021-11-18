STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Procure 90% of rice from Telangana as you do in Punjab: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asks the Centre to specify its target for procuring rice from Telangana during the ensuing Rabi season.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Turning up the heat on the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to ensure that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) procures 90 per cent of Kharif rice produced in Telangana as is done in Punjab. 

In his letter to the Prime Minister, he also asked the Centre to confirm its target for procuring rice from Telangana during the ensuing Rabi season. However, he did not mention the total quantity of paddy produced by the State in the current Kharif season.

“Enhance the target for procurement of rice from 40 lakh tonnes (which the Centre had committed) during the ongoing Kharif 2021-22 to 90 per cent of the production as done in Punjab,” the Chief Minister said.
He also wanted the Prime Minister to ensure procurement of the remaining five lakh tonnes of rice produced in Rabi 2020-21. 

“As you are aware, ever since the formation of the State in 2014, Telangana achieved tremendous progress in the agriculture sector. This is due to a series of policies and measures initiated by the State government to strengthen the sector. The farmers were given encouragement in the form of investment support of Rs 10,000 per acre per year and 24/7 quality power for free. The hard-working farmers of Telangana have increased the yields in a significant way, thereby contributing to the country’s progress,” Rao explained to the Prime Minister.

“Before the formation of the State, there was drought and prevalence of hunger everywhere. Today, due to the enormous increase in irrigation facilities, Telangana is not only able to meet its own food grains requirement but also became a huge grain surplus State. The farmers of Telangana are now able to produce for the rest of the country and this progress is also known to you,” he added.

“The policies of FCI are creating confusion in the minds of farmers as well as the State governments. The target of procurement is not fixed for the entire year at one go. Even though the production is increasing year after year, the procurement is not keeping pace. Due to these policies, it is becoming difficult for the States to plan an appropriate cropping pattern and explain the same to the farmers,” the Chief Minister said. 

“For instance, the rice produced in Telangana during Kharif 2020-21 was 55.75 lakh tonnes. But only 32.66 lakh tonnes were procured, which is 59 per cent of the total production. This was less than the 78 per cent procured in Kharif 2019-20. Such wide variations in procurement levels do not allow the State to implement a rational cropping pattern,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana paddy procurement Paddy crop Telangana government KCR Telangana rabi crop
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp