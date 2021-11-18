United Andhra Pradesh ignored Telangana tourist sites: Minister Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Wednesday, blamed previous governments for neglecting historical and tourist sites in the Telangana region in combined Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media, Srinivas Goud said that one has to wonder why Bhoodan Pochampally had not been recognised for so long. There are several other rare gems in Telangana like Pochampally which is termed the Silk City of India, he said.

He appealed to the Centre to give Rs 300 crore for the development of the Ramappa temple. It is a matter of pride that Ramappa and Pochampally gained global recognition within seven-and-a-half years of the formation of Telangana, the Minister said.

“In the combined State, the language and dialect of Telangana was always insulted. There will be international recognition for Buddhavanam Project (Nagarjunasagar) soon. This country is ours and we request the Centre to treat all States equally,” he said. “Our region was once the richest in the world,” Srinivas Goud said.

Funds need to be sanctioned for the development of Pochampally, he said while adding that he will ask Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Kishan Reddy to co-operate for the development of Telangana. Later, a documentary on Bhoodan Pochampally by documentary director Doolam Satyanarayana was unveiled by the Minister.