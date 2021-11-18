STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

United Andhra Pradesh ignored Telangana tourist sites: Minister Srinivas Goud

It is a matter of pride that Ramappa and Pochampally gained global recognition within seven-and-a-half years of the formation of Telangana, the Tourism Minister said.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Wednesday, blamed previous governments for neglecting historical and tourist sites in the Telangana region in combined Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media, Srinivas Goud said that one has to wonder why Bhoodan Pochampally had not been recognised for so long. There are several other rare gems in Telangana like Pochampally which is termed the Silk City of India, he said.

He appealed to the Centre to give Rs 300 crore for the development of the Ramappa temple. It is a matter of pride that Ramappa and Pochampally gained global recognition within seven-and-a-half years of the formation of Telangana, the Minister said.

“In the combined State, the language and dialect of Telangana was always insulted. There will be international recognition for Buddhavanam Project (Nagarjunasagar) soon. This country is ours and we request the Centre to treat all States equally,” he said. “Our region was once the richest in the world,” Srinivas Goud said. 

Funds need to be sanctioned for the development of Pochampally, he said while adding that he will ask Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Kishan Reddy to co-operate for the development of Telangana. Later, a documentary on Bhoodan Pochampally by documentary director Doolam Satyanarayana was unveiled by the Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Tourism Ramappa temple Bhoodan Pochampally V Srinivas Goud
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp