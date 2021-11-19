STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

ACP’s counsel presents victim’s CCTV footage before SC panel

After viewing the footage, the commission observed that they could not see the accused carrying the victim forcefully despite the area being well lit.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

2019 Hyderabad encounter, Hyderabad Veterinarian rape and murder case, Priyanka Reddy

People raise slogans in favour of police at the encounter site, where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were killed in an exchange of fire with police. (File | PTI)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate Keerthi Kiran Kota appearing for V Surender, then ACP Shadnagar, the Investigating officer (IO) in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian, while presenting his arguments before the judicial commission on Thursday, stated that the four accused were arrested based on evidence. 

He contended that the victim’s family members had identified her charred body, her belongings at the plot and also in the footage, when it was pointed out to him, that the face of the person in the footage was not clear. He submitted that during the arrests, the SHO Shadnagar and his team were in uniform, but that was not mentioned in the affidavit, as it is normal for police to be in uniform. “Information was given to their family members and they had come to the Shadnagar police station also. All procedures were followed,” the advocate said.

Keerthi Kiran also presented before the commission, CCTV footage collected by the investigating team. CCTV footage of the victim arriving at the Tondupally toll plaza on her scooter, parking it, walking towards the ORR, then at the hospital in Gachibowli, where she had gone for a doctor consultation, her return to the toll plaza, walking to her scooter and then disappearing. 

Later, the truck belonging to the accused and the victim’s vehicle leaving the place towards Chatanpally, one of the accused asking for fuel in a plastic container at a petrol pump and further after burning the victim’s body, the truck returning towards Tondupally. Footage also showed that two accused were waiting on the road while the other two went back to Chatanpally on the victim’s scooter to check if her body was completely burnt or not, and then to Gasmiyanguda near Shamshabad.

Unable to see

After viewing the footage, the commission observed that they could not see the accused carrying the victim forcefully despite the area being well lit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shadnagar Encounter Judicial commission Disha rape and murder case
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp