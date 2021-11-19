GMR wins bid for airport in Indonesia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Airports Limited (GAL) has won the bid for the development and operation of Kualanamu international airport in Medan, Indonesia, which handles more than 10 million passengers in 2018. It plans to transform this airport into the western international hub of the world’s largest island nation.

Announcing this on Thursday, (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited informed that in a communication addressed to GMR Airports Consortium Team, Angkasa Pura 2 (AP2), the State-owned enterprise and the bidding authority for the Medan airport has announced GMR Airports as the winning bidder for the project.

Medan is the capital of North Sumatra province. GMR will enter into a 49:51 partnership with AP2 for this project. The project scope includes operation, development and expansion of the airport over a period of 25 years.