Government offices, police stations plunge into darkness as bills remain unpaid

Though the government officials reached out to the NPDCL authorities, the latter reportedly put their foot down and said that the power supply would be restored only after the settlement of dues.

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Several government offices and police stations in Jangaon district plunged into darkness on Thursday morning after the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) snapped power supply to these buildings owing to the non-payment of dues.

Those offices that bore the brunt include that of the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), District Superintendent of Police, Irrigation Department, Agriculture Department, Jangaon Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and the police stations in Jangaon town, Lingala Ghanpur and Bhachannapet.

As a result, the government employees were forced to work using the flashlights on their mobile phones throughout the day. When contacted, Jangaon Collector Ch Shivalingaiah refused to comment on the matter.

