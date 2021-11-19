STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maha dharna marks your downfall: Eatala to KCR

Eatala Rajender said that the State government was shamelessly and irresponsibly passing the blame for its failures onto the Centre, instead of solving the issues.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s declaration of ‘Rythu Maha Garjana’ held at Dharna Chowk on Thursday as the beginning of the State’s war with the Centre, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said that it would, in fact, be the beginning of Rao’s fall from grace.

Addressing media persons at the BJP party office at Nampally on Thursday, Rajender said that the State government was shamelessly and irresponsibly passing the blame for its failures onto the Centre, instead of solving the issues, at a time when farmers were losing their lives on the heaps of paddy at procurement centres due to inordinate delays in purchasing.

He felt that it was the Chief Minister’s lack of vision that had triggered the paddy procurement problem. “KCR has not upgraded rice mills with modern technology as promised,” he said

