NIA conducts searches at TPF chief’s properties

The searches were carried out in connection with the exchange of fire which took place in July 2019 in Bastar's Nagarnar between Maoist cadres and a combined team of CRPF and Special Task Force.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

NIA officials conducting searches at the LB Nagar residence of Telangana Praja Front president K Ravichandar in Hyderabad on Thursday, Nov 18, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ ONGOLE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at the residences and properties of Telangana Praja Front (TPF)  president K Ravichandar at 14 locations, including LB Nagar, Nagole and Alwal in Hyderabad. Officials also conducted searches in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Medak districts of Telangana and Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh. 

The searches were carried out in connection with the exchange of fire which took place in July 2019 at Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh between the cadres of CPI(Maoist) and a combined team of Chhattisgarh’s local district Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CRPF, resulting in the death of six Maoists and one civilian.

During the searches conducted on Thursday, several incriminating documents, Maoist literature and digital devices were seized and further investigation in the case is continuing, the NIA said in a release. After the incident, a case was registered at Nagarnar police station against reported Maoist cadres Sanju alias Pandu Punem, Laxman, Munni, Dashari and around 40 unknown members.

NIA took over the investigation and registered a fresh FIR. TPF’s Ravichandar stated that the searches were carried out on the premises of organisations, which were working for the rights of the people in both the Telugu States.

Kalyana Rao’s house searched

A team of NIA officials visited Alakurapadu village of the Tangutur mandal limits and conducted searches in the residence of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Virasam) leader G Kalyana Rao. These searches continued from 6 am to 6 pm as part of their Statewide search operations. No media personnel were allowed into the premises and no official information was given about these searches. The NIA reportedly collected a few books and papers from the residence of Kalyana Rao. 

