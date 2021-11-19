STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay Rs 50,000 towards costs to adjourn pending cases: Telangana HC

When the bench was hearing the batch of quash petitions as per the list, the counsel for Puneeth Dalmia, MD, Dalmia Cements, sought adjournment as he needs to attend a wedding.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court Judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, on Thursday, made it clear that any petitioner who wants adjournments in pending cases has to pay Rs 50,000 towards costs. He gave the direction while hearing a batch of petitions related to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy’s illegal assets and quid pro quo investments in his companies.

The court, expressing its impatience, warned the counsels that at the time of case hearing, they have to make their arguments and if not, the court will impose costs of Rs 50,000 per day. All the cases then were adjourned to November 22.

