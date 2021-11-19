PIL against former IAS Rami Reddy’s resignation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Jagtial resident J Shankar and a Siddipet research scholar R Subender Singh filed a PIL challenging the action of the Chief Secretary in accepting the resignation (voluntary retirement) of P Venkata Rami Reddy, former Siddipet Collector. They challenged the CS’ action in accepting the resignation the same day and issuance of nomination papers by the Secretary and Returning Officer, MLC elections.

The petitioners contended that the two actions were arbitrary, illegal and against rules. The petitioners sought a direction to stay the acceptance of Rami Reddy’s resignation. He resigned on November 14 and filed a nomination for the MLC post (TRS party) on November 16.

Shankar and Subender contended that the Chief Secretary has no power to accept the resignation. He was required to forward it along with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by furnishing details of any vigilance or criminal cases pending against the All India Service (AIS) cadre official to the accepting authority who is the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training.

They further contended that the acceptance of the resignation was in violation of Rules 5 of AIS, 1958 rules. They asked the court to pass a direction to the Election Commission of India and the Secretary and Returning Officer for MLC elections to reject Venkata Rami Reddy’s nomination.