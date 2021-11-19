STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PIL against former IAS Rami Reddy’s resignation

The petitioners contended that both P Venkata Rami Reddy's resignation and its acceptance by the Telangana Chief Secretary were arbitrary, illegal and against rules.

Published: 19th November 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy

Former Siddipet collector P Venkata Rami Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Jagtial resident J Shankar and a Siddipet research scholar R Subender Singh filed a PIL challenging the action of the Chief Secretary in accepting the resignation (voluntary retirement) of P Venkata Rami Reddy, former Siddipet Collector. They challenged the CS’ action in accepting the resignation the same day and issuance of nomination papers by the Secretary and Returning Officer, MLC elections. 

The petitioners contended that the two actions were arbitrary, illegal and against rules. The petitioners sought a direction to stay the acceptance of Rami Reddy’s resignation. He resigned on November 14 and filed a nomination for the MLC post (TRS party) on November 16.

Shankar and Subender contended that the Chief Secretary has no power to accept the resignation. He was required to forward it along with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by furnishing details of any vigilance or criminal cases pending against the All India Service (AIS) cadre official to the accepting authority who is the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training. 

They further contended that the acceptance of the resignation was in violation of Rules 5 of AIS, 1958 rules. They asked the court to pass a direction to the Election Commission of India and the Secretary and Returning Officer for MLC elections to reject Venkata Rami Reddy’s nomination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Venkata Rami Reddy TRS MLC nominations TRS Telangana legislative council Telangana High Court Department of Training and Personnel
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp