Shadnagar encounter: Police lawyers point to NHRC team ‘threats’

T Balamohan Reddy appearing for D Janakiram, Balu Rathod and D Srikanth who were handlers of the accused, submitted that they were threatened and coerced by the NHRC team while recording the facts.

Published: 19th November 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocates T Balamohan Reddy and Shaik Mastan Vali appearing for the police party involved in the encounter, presented their arguments on Thursday.

T Balamohan Reddy appearing for D Janakiram, Balu Rathod and D Srikanth who were handlers of the accused, submitted that his clients were threatened and coerced by the NHRC team while recording the facts.

The commission asked him to show from the affidavits of his clients if they had mentioned any threats to them by the NHRC team. He submitted that there is no mention in their affidavits, but Srikanth during his deposition before the commission stated that he was admonished by the team, which is nothing but a threat. 

