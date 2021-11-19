STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP leaders to train cadre to boost rural base

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State leadership has announced a series of events to keep the momentum going in the party’s fight against the State government over the procurement of paddy. In a meeting convened by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday night, it was decided that the party would strengthen its base in rural areas by conducting district-level training sessions for the cadre from December 1 to 15. 

It was also decided that the State executive committee meeting of the party would be held in Adilabad on November 27 and 28. The party leadership has called for protests at all the district collectorates on November 20, against the State government’s alleged reluctance in bringing down the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The BJP is also planning state-wide meetings on Constitution Day observed on November 26, to spread awareness about the rights of SCs.

