STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Seize opportunities in post-Covid world: KTR

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao instructed officials to identify industry bodies for potential collaboration and conduct sector-specific events to attract investors.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State should be prepared to seize the evolving opportunities offered by the post-Covid world. Speaking at a joint review meeting with IT and Industries frontline officers, Rama Rao said that while the pandemic had disrupted the world in many ways, it had also opened up several opportunities for countries like India.

He stated that progressive States like Telangana have had an advantage in seizing these opportunities. “We must add to the positive image that Telangana has built over the past seven years by way of EODB rankings. Attracting new investments is important since it provides employment to lakhs of local youngsters,” the Minister said.

He instructed the officials to identify industry bodies for potential collaboration and conduct sector-specific events to attract investors. The Minister said that the State government should plan industry-specific events in the year 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR Telangana government Telangana industries Ease of Doing Business
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp