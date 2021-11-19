Seize opportunities in post-Covid world: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State should be prepared to seize the evolving opportunities offered by the post-Covid world. Speaking at a joint review meeting with IT and Industries frontline officers, Rama Rao said that while the pandemic had disrupted the world in many ways, it had also opened up several opportunities for countries like India.

He stated that progressive States like Telangana have had an advantage in seizing these opportunities. “We must add to the positive image that Telangana has built over the past seven years by way of EODB rankings. Attracting new investments is important since it provides employment to lakhs of local youngsters,” the Minister said.

He instructed the officials to identify industry bodies for potential collaboration and conduct sector-specific events to attract investors. The Minister said that the State government should plan industry-specific events in the year 2022.