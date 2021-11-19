Survey at Eatala & co’s hatchery to continue for a few more days

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: The survey at Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender’s family, at Achampet village in Masaipet mandal would continue for another four to five days, officials from the Survey and Land Records wing of the Revenue Department told Express on Thursday. According to sources, of the total 571 acres, the officials were able to survey only 114 acres of land in Survey No 130, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82 and 97 in the last three days.

It may be recalled that according to the notices issued by the officials concerned to Jamuna Hatcheries and the farmers whose lands were allegedly encroached upon, the survey was to be conducted from November 16 to 18. The authorities said that the process was getting delayed as they were carrying out the survey while strictly following Covid protocol. However, even after three days of surveying, the officials concerned did not disclose their findings.

Meanwhile, Collector S Harish inspected the survey process that was being carried out under the supervision of Deputy Surveyor of Survey and Land Records, on Thursday. During the visit, Harish directed the officials concerned to carry out the survey in such a way that they would be able to prepare a watertight report with no scope for criticism.

On learning that the Collector has reached the area, a group of assigned land beneficiaries reached the spot and submitted a memorandum to Harish. The beneficiaries complained to the Collector that they were being denied entry into own lands by MLA Eatala Rajender and his family members, who have allegedly erected fences around the said plots.

Pointing out that the Eatalas encroached upon a one-acre land owned by him, a farmer named B Venkatesam demanded that the lands be returned to them. The Collector requested the farmers to wait patiently till the completion of the survey. Harish also mentioned that a final report would be submitted to the government only after the proper completion of the survey.