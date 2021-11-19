STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana second in smart policing, neighbour Andhra Pradesh gets first rank

The survey found that despite being attacked for insufficient sensitivity, a majority of citizens (a weighted average of 66.93%) believe that the police are doing their job well.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:52 AM

Telangana police, Hyderabad police

For representational purposes (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stood second in the Smart Policing Index 2021 survey conducted by Indian Police Foundation (IPF), an NGO. Andhra Pradesh stood first in the survey which covered 1,61,192 responses from across the country. 

The survey identified nine elements in the SMART policing idea and analysed them as determinants of public trust in the police. These nine elements were further classified as six competence-based elements and three values-based elements. 

Telangana topped in terms of Police Sensitivity, Strictness and Good Behaviour, Accessibility, Police Responsiveness, Technology Adoption, and second in terms of Police Accountability, Public Trust in the Police, Fair, Unbiased and Lawful Policing, Helpful and Friendly Policing, and third position in Integrity and Corruption-free Service.

The survey found that despite being attacked for insufficient sensitivity, declining public confidence and growing concerns about the quality of policing, a majority of citizens (a weighted average of 66.93%) believe that the police are doing their job well. The levels of popular satisfaction with the quality of policing was highest in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Kerala, Sikkim, Mizoram and Gujarat.

While more than a majority of citizens believe that the police are doing a good job and have expressed their support for the police, the representative share of the population who are deeply dissatisfied and voiced their resentment and frustration, is sadly, very significant and sizeable.

