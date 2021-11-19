STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth tries to set self ablaze at Raj Bhavan

The unemployed youth, Nagaraju, who hails from Suryapet, attempted to set himself ablaze in a bid to highlight his financial woes.

immolation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in front of Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon when an unemployed youth attempted to immolate himself. The police, however, foiled his bid and took him into custody. 

Shortly after the protest staged by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Indira Park on Thursday and his subsequent visit to Raj Bhavan, Nagaraju, who hails from Suryapet, attempted to set himself ablaze in a bid to highlight his financial woes.

Nagaraju also raised slogans like “Jai Telangana, Jai KCR” while pouring kerosene all over his body. He was immediately stopped by Punjagutta police.

