Gym trainer accuses Sandhya Convention Sreedhar Rao of sexual assault

The victim told police that Sreedhar Rao sexually assaulted him at his Jubilee Hills residence in October.

Published: 20th November 2021 08:48 AM

Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was short-lived relief for Sandhya Convention MD S Sreedhar Rao who was granted bail by the Telangana High Court on Friday. But by evening, a fresh case was filed against Rao by his gym trainer who accused the realtor of forced unnatural intercourse.

A case was registered against Sreedhar Rao under Sections 377, 341, 323 and 506 of the IPC at Sanathnagar police station of Cyberabad on Friday after the victim, 34, lodged a complaint.

The victim told police that Sreedhar Rao sexually assaulted him at his Jubilee Hills residence in October. Police said the victim joined as Sreedhar Rao’s bodyguard and gym trainer in October. A few days later, the victim was asked to drop the realtor’s friends at a hotel and come to the latter’s home. When the victim reached home, Sreedhar Rao asked him to give a massage on his back.

The victim started giving a massage, during which Sreedhar Rao forced himself on the victim, threatened him with a knife, stripped and sexually assaulted the victim. After the assault, he snatched the victim’s mobile phone and didn’t pay his salary, the victim told police. The victim has been sent for medical examination. It is likely that Sreedhar Rao might be arrested again after his release from prison.

Earlier in the day, HC Justice Kanneganti Lalitha granted bail to Sreedhar Rao on the conditions that he submits a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties to the satisfaction of the SHO, Raidurg. He was arrested on Wednesday night by Telangana police.

Senior counsel MS Prasad, who appeared for the petitioner, informed the court that his client was illegally arrested on Wednesday at 8.30 pm and produced before the Magistrate on Thursday. He further submitted that rules under Section 41-A of CrPC had not been followed.

