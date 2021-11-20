STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hang KCR, not yourselves: Revanth to ryots in Medak

CM KCR is trying to wash his hands off of paddy purchase, alleges Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:52 AM

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MEDAK/ KAMAREDDY: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS supremo was enacting a drama by organising dharnas to wash his hands off the procurement of paddy.

“I request you all to stay calm. We will ensure that the State and Central governments address your demands. Please don’t take extreme steps like hanging yourselves. It is KCR who should be hung for turning a blind eye to the woes of ryots,” the parliamentarian said.

On Friday, he visited a paddy purchasing centre at Japti Shivanur village in Shankarampet mandal, Medak district. Pointing out that many of them brought their produce to the centre about 10 days ago, the distressed farmers complained to the TPCC chief that the authorities haven’t procured their crops yet.

“Rubbing salt into our wounds, the recent untimely rains soaked a huge quantity of the produce. We have no other option but to kill ourselves if the governments don’t resolve the paddy procurement issue immediately,” a group of devastated ryots told the parliamentarian.

They also informed Revanth that there were not enough lorries or gunny bags at any of the purchase centres, delaying the procurement process further. Instilling confidence among the ryots, Revanth promised to support them in their battle for the cause. 

On the day, the Congress chief inspected several paddy purchase centres in Kamareddy district as well. He interacted with farmers at Kamareddy, Machareddy, Bhiknoor and Tadwai markets and a purchase centre at Lingampet. 

Later, the parliamentarian met the family members of Beeraiah, 57, who died due to cardiac arrest while lying on top of a very huge heap of paddy which he had brought to a procurement centre, at Ailapur village. Pointing out that the Centre’s decision to withdraw the three farm laws was a victory of the farmers, Revanth assured that he would stay by the ryots no matter what. 

