Telangana HC appoints amicus curiae to furnish report on maternity hospital conditions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, appointed an advocate Kiranmayee as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to the court to ascertain the ground reality of the prevailing infrastructure at the Government Maternity Hospital, Koti, and to submit a report by the next date of hearing and then adjourned the case to February 10, 2022.

The division bench took suo moto cognisance of a new report published in a regional daily newspaper highlighting the pitiable condition of the hospital and the suffering of the pregnant women, who were, according to the news report, forced to stay in the open and seek shelter under the trees in the premises for want of rooms.

While going through the contentions raised in the news item, the bench opined that it was the duty of the government to provide required facilities for pregnant women. Counsel from Advocate General Office informed the division bench that all facilities and infrastructure has been provided.