Man dies in mishap at SCCL opencast mine in Telangana's Mancherial

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old SCCL employee died after getting trapped under a huge heap of sand at the Kalyanikani opencast mine in Kasipet mandal, Mancherial district, on Friday. The deceased person has been identified as Purushotham, who worked as a manager at the mine.

The incident happened while the workers were removing sand from a machine. A huge quantity of sand fell on Purushotham, who was passing by at that time. Though the others tried to rescue the man, he died soon.