Man dies in mishap at SCCL opencast mine in Telangana's Mancherial
The incident happened when huge heap of sand fell on Purushotham, an empoloyee of SCCL, who was passing by when workers were removing from a machine.
Published: 20th November 2021 07:56 AM | Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:56 AM | A+A A-
ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old SCCL employee died after getting trapped under a huge heap of sand at the Kalyanikani opencast mine in Kasipet mandal, Mancherial district, on Friday. The deceased person has been identified as Purushotham, who worked as a manager at the mine.
The incident happened while the workers were removing sand from a machine. A huge quantity of sand fell on Purushotham, who was passing by at that time. Though the others tried to rescue the man, he died soon.