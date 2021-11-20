STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man dies in mishap at SCCL opencast mine in Telangana's Mancherial

The incident happened when huge heap of sand fell on Purushotham, an empoloyee of SCCL, who was passing by when workers were removing from a machine.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old SCCL employee died after getting trapped under a huge heap of sand at the Kalyanikani opencast mine in Kasipet mandal, Mancherial district, on Friday. The deceased person has been identified as Purushotham, who worked as a manager at the mine. 

The incident happened while the workers were removing sand from a machine. A huge quantity of sand fell on Purushotham, who was passing by at that time. Though the others tried to rescue the man, he died soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalynikani opencast mine Mancherial Kalyanikani opencast mine death
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp