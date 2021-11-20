Man who attacked actor Shalu Chourasiya nabbed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police have reportedly nabbed the suspect who had attacked and robbed television actress Shalu Chourasiya at KBR National Park in Banjara Hills on Sunday.

The police, after scanning the footage of several CCTV cameras and analysing other evidence based on the clues given by the victim, finally laid their hands on him when he was moving in the neighbourhood. They are questioning him on the motive behind the offence and also verifying if he was involved in any other offences in the past, it was learnt. “He will be produced before the court and sent to judicial remand,” an official said.

On Sunday night, when Shalu was on an evening walk, the suspect allegedly attacked her. Before stealing her iPhone, the suspect, who is yet to be identified, allegedly stuffed clothes in Shalu’s mouth, banged her against the rocks on the walking track, punched her face and kicked her.

The offender also allegedly tried to throw a boulder on her but she pushed him aside. He also reportedly threatened to kill her and demanded her gold ornaments and cash. He then dragged her for some distance and robbed her iPhone. She immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted her to the hospital.