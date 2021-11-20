STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly-wed woman hangs self, parents file case against husband

It is alleged that the deceased was talking to another man and when the husband questioned her on the same, they had a fight the previous night.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, who got married about 20 days ago, died by suicide in Shiva Ganga Colony under LB Nagar police station limits on Thursday. The parents of the deceased suspect that her husband was responsible for her death and filed a case against him. It is alleged that the deceased was talking to another man and when the husband questioned her on the same, they had a fight the previous night.

The deceased Amulya worked in a coffee shop in Kothapet where she got acquainted with the suspect, Kanthula David, her husband. After getting married on October 24 in a Sai Baba temple, they started living in a rented room in Shiva Ganga Colony. 

Circle Inspector Ashok Reddy of LB Nagar police station said, “The deceased’s parents were neither aware of the wedding nor were they aware that the couple were staying in the room (together). Due to her job in Kothapet at a coffee shop, she was staying in a hostel and the parents were still assuming that she stayed at the hostel. The deceased called her parents in the evening of October 17 and confessed that she married a man and that she is residing with her husband in LB Nagar.” 

On Thursday evening, her parents received information that their daughter had passed away. The police said she died by hanging herself with a rope from the ceiling in the bathroom on Thursday morning. David found the body and took her to Kamineni Hospital but she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Parents out of loop

CI Ashok Reddy stated that Amulya called her parents on Oct 17 informing them of her decision to marry and live with Kanthula David

