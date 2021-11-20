Telangana Chief Secretary comes to rescue of Jangaon government offices

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A day after the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) snapped power supply to several government offices and police stations in Jangaon district, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar took a serious note of the matter and directed the discom to restore electricity to all these buildings immediately.

Instructing the NPDCL officials to restore power supply to all 22 offices at the earliest, Somesh said that he was taking full responsibility for ensuring that the dues were settled immediately. Somesh also announced that the government would soon release Rs 9 lakh to settle pending electricity bills.

On Friday, Express had published a news report titled “Government offices, police stations plunge into darkness as bills remain unpaid”, wherein we reported that the government employees were forced to work using the flashlights on their mobile phones after the NPDCL snapped power supply to their offices. Those offices that bore the brunt included that of the District Medical and Health Officer.