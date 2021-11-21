Book on Telangana's growth released

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday released ‘Telangana State at a Glance-2021’, a statistical book, which examines the growth of the State. Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present at the book launch.

As per the book, the secondary sector registered a negative growth of 0.9 per cent, the construction sector registered a negative growth of 1.1 per cent and the manufacturing sector witnessed a negative growth of 1.3 per cent in 2020-21.