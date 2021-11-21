Centre repealed farm laws only for poll mileage, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Central government withdrew the farm laws only with an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls in five States, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said finally, wisdom had prevailed, as the Centre had realised that it’s agri-policies were not correct.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, Rao said, “If the Centre says it will not buy Rabi paddy, then the State will suggest to the farmers to raise alternative crops.” He termed the visit to new Delhi scheduled for Sunday by a delegation of the State’s Ministers and officials as “our last-ditch effort to get clarity on paddy procurement.” He added that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay should tender an apology to farmers for asking them to raise paddy in Rabi.

Demanding that the Centre not adopt the Electricity Amendment Bill, he said, “Some states like Telangana, which have capacity, are providing free power to tillers. The Centre should not force such States to fix metres to agriculture motors. If the Centre passes the Electricity Bill, the farmers in the country will launch another massive agitation. The TRS MPs will oppose the bill in Parliament and also demand for a new act for MSP.”

Refer water disputes to Tribunal: CM

The Chief Minister also demanded that the Central government refer Krishna and Godavari river water disputes to a Tribunal under Section 3 of the Inter-state River Water Disputes Act, 1956. “I will stay in Delhi and meet the Jal Shakti Minister. If necessary, I will also meet the Prime Minister on the same,” Rao said. Once water allocation was done between AP and Telangana, there would be no tussle between the sibling states, Rao said.

He also demanded that the Centre should direct the Tribunal to make fresh allocation of river waters in a time-bound manner. “The Tribunal should be given four or five months time. If the Centre does not refer the river water issues to a Tribunal, then we will launch an agitation,” the Chief Minister said.

No to Power Bill

Asking the Centre not to adopt the Electricity Bill, he said, “States like TS, which have capacity, are providing free power to tillers. The Centre should not force such States to fix agri metres”