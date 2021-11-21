STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress forms five-member panel to study land issues

The committee will be led by former deputy CM C Damodar Rajanarsimha as its chairman and AICC’s Kisan Congress vice-chairman M Kodanda Reddy as its convenor.

Published: 21st November 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 03:05 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To study the issues pertaining to the Dharani portal, assigned lands, Waqf lands and the government’s land acquisition programme ‘from poor farmers’, the TPCC on Saturday constituted a five-member committee. 

The committee will be led by former deputy CM C Damodar Rajanarsimha as its chairman and AICC’s Kisan Congress vice-chairman M Kodanda Reddy as its convenor. Former MLA E Anil Kumar, Bellaiah Naik, vice-chairman of Adivasi Congress, among others, are the members of the committee. 

“It will study the issues thoroughly with the consultations of stakeholders and submit its report to the TPCC within 45 days from the date of this appointment,” said working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud. 

