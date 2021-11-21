STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on man for 'frivolous' PIL

The petition stated that the HPCL had fabricated safety certificates and illegally operated its retail outlets without valid building permissions and NOCs. 

Published: 21st November 2021 04:52 AM

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a petitioner for filing a “frivolous” PIL and wasting the court’s time. “If the cost is not paid within 30 days, the Siddipet Collector shall recover the same from the petitioner’s land revenue. The costs paid/recovered from him will be deposited in the Prime Minister’s Covid fund,” the court said.

The petitioner T Krishna from Rayapole mandal in Siddipet district, who claims to be a social worker, had filed the PIL alleging that the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was involved in illegal sale of petrol in the district. The petition stated that the HPCL had fabricated safety certificates and illegally operated its retail outlets without valid building permissions and NOCs. 

Counsel for the HPCL P Mayur Reddy informed the court that in the year December, 2018, the oil manufacturing companies had issued a joint public advertisement for the appointment of new retail outlet dealerships throughout India. “After following the due process of law, letter of intents were issued. Required NOC/statutory sanctions were obtained and then the dealerships were established. The petition is certainly a frivolous one,” the HPCL counsel said.

