Over and out

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies,” is one of the most widely used quotes from the 1994 classic ‘The Shawshank Redemption’. Thirty-three-year-old Suresh, in all likelihood, would agree to this. He too must have felt the same way Andy Dufresne did when he finally came out of that tunnel from the Shawshank Prison.

Enchained by the complications of Covid, Suresh spent about six months at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, before getting discharged on Saturday.Admitted to the hospital in June, 2021, after contracting the Coronavirus, the 33-year-old was forced to spend a few more months at the clinic owing to post-Covid complications.Suresh’s is the only one in his family to have recovered from the deadly disease, after both his brother and father succumbed to the virus.

Though he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in April, Suresh was discharged in two weeks after he partially recovered. However, possibly due to long Covid, his condition did not improve. In May, his case was put across on Twitter by activist Khalida Praveen after which a team of IT professionals, under the banner of Feed the Needy, took up the case. “We received an SOS from Twitter on May 14 about this patient and got him a bed in TIMS, Gachibowli,” recounts Ranjeet Singh of Feed the Needy.

However, he showed no improvement and was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital soon.“Since June, he has been in Gandhi hospital and has fully recovered now. During his hospital stay, his condition deteriorated multiple time was on CPAP for many weeks, along with Intercostal drainage tubes on left and right lungs,” the hospital authorities recall.

After this, he was also hit by sepsis with multiorgan dysfunction and was very critical. A lung surgery was also performed on him by Dr Ravinder and his CT Surgery team. “This operation was a team effort to give the patient a second life. He had faced a lot of issues to get admission because most hospitals in private sector were taking a very high fee. Here, we revived him, not once, but multiple times,” added Dr M Raja Rao, Gandhi Hospital superintendent. The patient thanked the hospital staffers for their service, during the time of departure. The hospital currently has 55 patients affected with Covid in its ICU.

Patient thanks Gandhi Hosp staffers

Admitted to Gandhi Hospital in June, 2021, after contracting the Coronavirus, the 33-year-old was forced to spend a few more months at the clinic owing to post-Covid complications. Suresh’s is the only one in his family to have recovered from the deadly disease, after both his brother and father succumbed to the virus.The patient thanked the hospital staffers for their service, during the time of departure.