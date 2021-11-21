Sircilla, the cleanest city in south zone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the results of Swachh Survekshan 2021 under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), under the star rating for garbage free cities, the GHMC got a three star rating. It received the rating for its effort in elimination of secondary storage bins, deployment of Swachh auto tippers, introduction of secondary collection and transportation points (SCTPs), and other initiatives. With its award, Hyderabad became the first ULB in Telangana to achieve this feat.

Among other cities in the State, Sircilla bagged the tag of being the cleanest city in the South zone (between 50,000 and one lakh population). Siddipet was adjudged the best self sustaining city among cities with a population between 50,000 and 1 lakh.

Nizampet Municipal Corporation was awarded as best city in the ‘Innovation and Best Practices’ category in the South zone, and Ibrahimpatnam became ‘Fastest Mover City between 25,000 and 50,000 population. Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) bagged the second rank in the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge under the three lakh population category. The award carries a cash prize of `4 crore. Ghatkesar, Kosgi, Husnabad and Karimnagar also received various awards.

The Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge is aimed at preventing hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks and promotes mechanised cleaning to ensure that no life of any sewer or septic tank cleaner is ever lost again owing to ‘hazardous cleaning.’ The challenge was started across 243 cities in the country to mechanise all sewer and septic tank cleaning operations.Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in villages, cities and towns across India.