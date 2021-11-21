The Green Knights

Mohsin Ali By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While most graduates are busy running after government jobs, two young environmental engineers have decided to begin a journey along a road less taken.They have developed two products that are beneficial to both the environment to the peoples’ health. As part of their environment-friendly efforts, the duo has already developed a solar-based incinerator and an automatic water pumping system, which save both electricity and water.

MTech students M Charan Lal and U Anil Kumar have already procured patents for their brainchildren and are now knocking on the doors of various governmental departments seeking financial assistance for manufacturing the products on a large scale.

Elaborating about their products, Charan says: “The eco-friendly incinerator for sanitary napkins can be operated using both solar energy and electricity. The product burns sanitary pads at 800 degrees Centigrade and converts them into ash. It is very compatible and can be installed in all washrooms, including the ones at schools, hostels, and offices, for proper disposal of sanitary pads. It can also be used in hospitals for proper disposal of bio-medical waste.”

Mentioning that they developed the product after conducting surveys at several institutions, he says that a lot of women face difficulties in finding a space to dispose used pads at colleges and/or working places.

“As a result, they sometimes end up throwing it in drains, causing blockage. Our incinerator will help turn the pads into ashes in two minutes,” he adds.

Explaining about the automatic water pumping system Anil Kumar says, “While governments, volunteers, NGOs and various other organisations are busy planting saplings to save the environment under ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram’, a non-conventional energy based automatic water pumping system is the need of the hour to ensure the growth of these saplings. The system works automatically according to the environmental conditions and provides water as per requirements. The system can work with very less human intervention.”

Both of them said that they have patented the respective products and have approached MSMEs for a loan. Meanwhile, they are also seeking financial assistance from the government.