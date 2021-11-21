STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Truck rams into parked passenger bus in Telangana, four injured

Published: 21st November 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

The truck which rammed into a bus in Telangana. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JANGOAN: Four persons were injured after the truck loaded with wooden logs hit a parked passenger bus carrying tourists on a busy National Highway-163(Hyderabad to  Warangal) here on Sunday morning.

The accident took place near Chagal village outskirt on National Highway-163 in Jangaon district. Locals rushed to spot and alerted to the local police station.

According to the police, the accident happened when the tourists were returning to Hanamkonda from Goa.

A total of 29 persons were on the bus at the time of the accident out of whom 4 suffered injuries. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the MGM Hospital, Warangal.

When contacted, Ghanpur Inspector A Srinivas Reddy said that a case has been registered and the police are investigating the case.

