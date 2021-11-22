Congress, YSRTP slam decision over ex gratia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Critical of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement to give Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to farmers who died while protesting against the farm laws, Congress and YSRTP questioned as to how much had Rao offered to Telangana’s farmers. In a tweet, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy wondered as to how the farmers of Punjab would trust Rao, who had failed to compensate the families of thousands of farmers who died in Telangana.

Meanwhile, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila was also critical, and invoked an age-old saying to make her point. She said, “How can a man who does not care to feed his mother gift golden bangles to his stepmother? Is there no value for the lives of Telanganites? How many lakhs (ex-gratia) was given to farmers and unemployed youth who had committed suicide and those who died of Corona?”