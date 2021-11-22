Ryots to go for Bengal gram this time

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As the ongoing Kharif season is about to end soon, the officials of the Agriculture Department have started making arrangements for the upcoming Rabi season.According to official sources, the ryots in the district are likely to grow Bengal gram in about 60,000 acres as against the total cultivable area of one lakh acre, since the crop requires very less water and they can get good yield.

The farmers are also likely to grow maize and jowar in large quantities this time, since the district doesn’t have required irrigation facilities to grow paddy.Meanwhile, several cotton farmers are in now in dire straits due to pink bollworm pest attack. The ryots in the district, who had raised the crop in a total 3.40 lakh acres, have already destroyed about 10 to 20 per cent of the produce. They too have decided to raise Bengal gram.