Telangana sees moderate rains, two more wet days likely

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood, different parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.Till 7 pm, Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district recorded the highest rainfall of 29 mm, followed by Maripeda in Mahbubnagar (23 mm) and Chityala in Nalgonda (17 mm). In Hyderabad, areas like Kapra, Khairatabad, Uppal, Nampally and Saidabad witnessed light rainfall.In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 42 mm was recorded at Pedda Adiserlapalle in Nalgonda.

The lowest temperature of 19.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Angadi Kistapur in Siddipet district and the highest temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Kothapallegori in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places for the next two days. Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 20 degrees to 23 degrees, while the maximum temperatures will be in the range of 29 degrees to 32 degrees in the next two days.