Telangana: Will assignees get lands back from Eatalas?

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: Even as the officials from the Survey and Land Records wing of the Revenue Department are in the process of completing the survey at Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s family, at Achampet village in Masaipet mandal, the beneficiaries who alleged that the Eatalas encroached upon their lands are yet to get some clarity as to how many of them would get back the “lost plots”. It has already become a hot topic in the district.

It may be recalled that the district administration had, after conducting a preliminary inquiry back in April, concluded that Jamuna Hatcheries has encroached upon 66 acres of assigned land in two villages.After the TRS-led State government initiated an inquiry into the alleged encroachment in June, 2021, the Eatalas approached the High Court stating that the survey was being conducted unilaterally, without any notice. The High Court then directed that the survey be carried out only after the notices were issued.

The process was further delayed due to the pandemic, and recently, the officials concerned issued notices to Jamuna Hatcheries and the farmers whose lands were allegedly encroached upon. Though the process was supposed to end by November 18, the officials extended the deadline.According to sources, most of these farmers who came forward alleging that the Jamuna Hatcheries management forcibly acquired their lands, reportedly own half to one-and-a-half acres each.

According to the assignees, the Eatalas forcibly made them surrender their lands for setting up the hatchery. Since the official documents now say that these persons “surrendered their lands”, it has to be seen as to how many of them would get their plots back. Farmers are now awaiting an official communication from the government to heave a sigh of relief.

In the meantime, there are two groups among the ‘affected’ farmers as well — while one claims that the Eatalas encroached upon their lands, those belonging to the other pro-BJP group say that they voluntarily donated the lands to the Jamuna Hatcheries management.

Even after five days of surveying, the officials concerned did not disclose their findings, leaving the ryots in the dark. When contacted, the Revenue Department officials said that they would comment on it after the completion of the survey.

When Express contacted Masaipet Tahsildar Malathi to get information regarding the progress of the survey, she said that the process would continue for a few more days. Malathi also mentioned that she has no clear information on the extent of the area that has already been surveyed.

Survey to continue

When Express contacted Masaipet Tahsildar Malathi to get information regarding the progress of the survey, she said that the process would continue for a few more days. She also refused to say if the government would return the lands to all victims