TRS zeroes in on candidates for MLC polls

The ruling TRS party has more or less finalised the list of its candidates for MLC elections under Local Authorities Constituencies, which are scheduled to be held on December 10.

According to sources, the pink party leadership has reportedly finalised the names of Dande Vittal (Adilabad), L Ramana and Bhanu Prasad (Karimangar), Kasireddy Narayanareddy and Saichand (Mahbubnagar), MC Koti Reddy (Nalgonda), Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Bhupal Reddy (Medak), Tata Madhu (Khammam), Sambipur Raju and Patnam Mahendar Reddy (Rangareddy). 

The party , however, has not yet made up its mind on whom to field in Nizamabad, which is now being represented by TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha. The last date for closure of nominations for the 12 constituencies is November 23.

