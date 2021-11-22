Telangana permits autopsies post sunset

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with the new post-mortem protocols announced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Telangana Health Department gave permission to all government hospitals across the State to perform postmortem examinations after sunset.

The Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy issued orders to this effect to all principals and superintendents of teaching hospitals, asking them to follow the new protocols in this regard.

The new protocols also promote organ donation and transplant as organs can be harvested in the stipulated time window after the procedure. The hospital authorities have been directed to conduct video recording of all post-mortem examinations conducted after sunset to rule out any suspicion.