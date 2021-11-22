STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana permits autopsies post sunset

The new protocols also promote organ donation and transplant as organs can be harvested in the stipulated time window after the procedure. 

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with the new post-mortem protocols announced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Telangana Health Department gave permission to all government hospitals across the State to perform postmortem examinations after sunset. 

The Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy issued orders to this effect to all principals and superintendents of teaching hospitals, asking them to follow the new protocols in this regard.  

The new protocols also promote organ donation and transplant as organs can be harvested in the stipulated time window after the procedure. The hospital authorities have been directed to conduct video recording of all post-mortem examinations conducted after sunset to rule out any suspicion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
autopsies Telangana
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp