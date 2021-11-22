Why no ex gratia for kin of suicide victims in Telangana: BJP chief Bandi asks CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has sought to know why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who announced ex-gratia to 750 farmers who lost their lives while agitating against the farm laws, was not announcing the same for farmers, unemployed youth and students who had also ended their lives in Telangana.

Addressing mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday, he referred to some TRS leaders claiming Rao’s ‘Maha Dharna’ had prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce repeal of the three controversial farm bills, and wondered if the Chief Minister had held a dharna in support of the farmers of Telangana or Punjab.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

addresses the media at the BJP office in

Hyderabad on Sunday | RVK RAO

“As per data from the national crime records bureau (NCRB), 419 farmers in 2019 and 471 farmers in 2020 died by suicide in Telangana. Due to faulty paper evaluation done by Globarena Consultancy, 27 Intermediate students killed themselves. Due to the State government’s arrogance and inefficiency, several TSRTC workers also ended their lives. Unemployed youth and farmers are dying every day, even as your family has been ruling thanks to the blood of 1,400 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Telangana,” Sanjay Kumar said.

He demanded the State government to announce Rs 500 per quintal as bonus for paddy due to the farmers’ produce getting wet and germinating at procurement centres in rain-hit areas. He questioned what business the Chief Minister and his coterie of ministers and bureaucrats had in going to New Delhi, when farmers across the State were suffering over the paddy issue.

When the Centre was not having any paddy procurement issues with States producing more paddy than Telangana, why was the State government making a hue and cry over paddy procurement in Rabi, he asked. He said a meeting over the issue would be held in February by the concerned Union Ministry.

Stating that the Centre had significantly increased paddy procurement and MSP since before the formation of Telangana, he said BJP was the party thinking about farmers, while TRS was the party working for the interests of rice millers.