Arvind vows to push for MIS in TS

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Stating that he would urge the Central government to implement the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) in Telangana to help turmeric farmers who have been struggling a lot owing to unseasonal rains, Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri pointed out that this would ensure decent prices for the produce.

The parliamentarian was speaking during an awareness programme organised by the officials of the Regional Office-cum-Extension Centre of Spices Board at Lakkora village under Velpur mandal in Nizamabad district.The awareness programme was organised to educate ryots on the ways to increase turmeric yields. 

Spices Board and NABARD representatives briefed the farmers about the subsidies being offered by the Central government. Officials of the Railway Department was also present.Pointing out that the Union government has been providing various subsidies to farmers for turmeric crop, Arvind urged the ryots to improve their cultivation methods to get better yields.He further assured that the Spices Board would extend full cooperation to the farmers with regard to sale and export of the crop.

