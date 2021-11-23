BJP gets trolled for ‘lifting’ Srisailam pic for UP promo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A tweet by BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Avadhesh Singh on the ‘development’ of the Bundelkhand region early this month has now landed the party in trouble. A netizen pointed out that the tweet had a photo of Srisailam Dam, which is nowhere near the north-Indian State.

“Bundelkhand, which was traditionally used by politicians for their personal benefits, is witnessing a sea of change today,” the BJP MLA had tweeted, with the photo of Srisailam Dam.While local TRS leaders attacked the BJP for lying to the public about its achievements, the Twitteratti in Telangana had a field day trolling the party for its false claims.

A netizen tweeted, “That’s our Srisailam Dam. Constructed by our first CM Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (Congress). Maa Srisailam dam tappipoyindi evvarina chusara? [sic]”. (Our Srisailam dam has gone missing, has anyone seen it?).

Another netizen wondered when the Krishna river was diverted to the Bundelkhand region. “Lifting water itself is a daunting task. But the BJP leaders have lifted the very dam itself,” another Twitter user quipped.

A different user said, “BJP people can relocate dams now. The Srisalam dam is moved to Bundelkhand. Quite an achievement this is.”

Netizens make merry at party’s expense

