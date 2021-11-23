STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP gets trolled for ‘lifting’ Srisailam pic for UP promo

While local TRS leaders attacked the BJP for lying to the public about its achievements, the Twitteratti in Telangana had a field day trolling the party for its false claims. 

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A tweet by BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Avadhesh Singh on the ‘development’ of the Bundelkhand region early this month has now landed the party in trouble. A netizen pointed out that the tweet had a photo of Srisailam Dam, which is nowhere near the north-Indian State.    

“Bundelkhand, which was traditionally used by politicians for their personal benefits, is witnessing a sea of change today,” the BJP MLA had tweeted, with the photo of Srisailam Dam.While local TRS leaders attacked the BJP for lying to the public about its achievements, the Twitteratti in Telangana had a field day trolling the party for its false claims. 

A netizen tweeted, “That’s our Srisailam Dam. Constructed by our first CM Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (Congress). Maa Srisailam dam tappipoyindi evvarina chusara? [sic]”. (Our Srisailam dam has gone missing, has anyone seen it?).

Another netizen wondered when the Krishna river was diverted to the Bundelkhand region. “Lifting water itself is a daunting task. But the BJP leaders have lifted the very dam itself,” another Twitter user quipped. 
A different user said, “BJP people can relocate dams now. The Srisalam dam is moved to Bundelkhand. Quite an achievement this is.”

Netizens make merry at party’s expense
While local TRS leaders attacked the BJP for lying to the public about its achievements, the Twitteratti in Telangana had a field day trolling the party for its false claims

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp