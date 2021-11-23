Due to constant harassment, Telangana woman kills spouse with brother's help

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Vexed with constant harassment, a woman, with the help of her brother, killed her alcoholic husband at Reddy Colony under Hanamkonda police station limits, in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident happened when G Shankar Bhichu (40), tried to assault the accused person, G Sujatha, after returning home in an inebriated condition. Sujatha reportedly committed the crime with the help of her brother J Venkataramana, who works as a private employee.

According to Hanamkonda Inspector V Venu Madhav, Shankar returned home drunk as usual on Sunday night too, picked up an argument with Sujatha and started assaulting her and their son.

Angry with his behaviour, Sujatha contacted Venkataramana and complained about Shankar. On learning about this, Venkataramana rushed to the spot and he and Sujatha hit Shankar in the head with an iron rod and a boulder, killing him on the spot.

Venu Madhav said that both the accused persons have been arrested under Section 302 of IPC.