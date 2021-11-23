STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish orders health profile of Telangana

The Minister directed officials to collect health information from every household and to appoint nodal officers to take steps expeditiously.

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday directed the health department officials to prepare an accurate State health profile. A three-member committee has been formed comprising Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare department V Karuna, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao and OSD Gangadhar to implement the project. The profile is to be launched in the first week of December in Sircilla and Mulugu districts as a pilot project, and will later be implemented across the State. 

The Minister directed officials to collect health information from every household and to appoint nodal officers to take steps expeditiously.Harish said that currently, eight tests were being conducted under the Telangana health profile, which can be extended to 57 tests under Telangana diagnostics. He said 10 tests could be carried out at each diagnostic centre every day.

Meanwhile, the officials told the Minister that they were collecting relevant details of residents of Mulugu and Rajanna Siricilla districts. Once the exercise is complete, these details will be stored digitally in cloud storage. Harish said if any person goes to the hospital or is involved in an accident, all his health information should be retrieved from the cloud storage.

