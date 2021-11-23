Irate ryots protest seeking purchase of full paddy stock

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/ KAMAREDDY: Upset over the delay in paddy procurement and the alleged attitude of rice millers, scores of farmers took to the streets on Monday and staged a dharna on National Highway-63, bringing the traffic to a standstill.

During the protest, the farmers alleged that the rice millers at Thatipalli IKP centre were trying to dupe them by trying to procure the crop for a very low price stating that the produce contains a lot of waste. Raising slogans such as “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”, the ryots unloaded huge heaps of their paddy on the road in protest.

Pointing out that they spent about 15 days trying to dry the produce that was drenched by unseasonal rains to reduce moisture content, women farmers lambasted the authorities concerned for not commencing the procurement process yet.On learning about the protest, police and other officials rushed to the spot, held talks with the ryots and pacified them, after which the distressed farmers called off the stir.

Devunipalli village in Kamareddy district also witnessed a similar protest on the day when scores of farmers staged a two-hour dharna on the Kamareddy-Sircilla road demanding the purchase of paddy in its entirety. Vehicular movement hit a roadblock here as well.Speaking to the media, the protesting farmers pointed out that they have been waiting at purchase centres for over 20 days.