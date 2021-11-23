STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha to seek re-election as an MLC

According to sources, the TRS leadership has finally cleared Kavitha's candidature, putting to rest all the speculation surrounding her selection.

Published: 23rd November 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official now. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha will seek re-election as an MLC. The Member of Legislative Council from Nizamabad will file her nomination papers on Tuesday, the last day of nominations for 12 MLC vacancies under nine Local Authorities Constituencies in the State.

According to sources, the TRS leadership has finally cleared Kavitha's candidature, putting to rest all the speculation surrounding her selection. The term of Kavitha, who has been serving as as an MLC from Nizamabad, will end in January, 2022. 

There has been a speculation that Kavitha might be sent to Rajya Sabha. However, with the pink party announcing her candidature, now it remains to be seen who will be selected for the three Rajya Sabaha seats next year.

Meanwhile, three TRS candidates filed their nominations and they are Tatha Madhu from Khammam Local Authorities segment, Patnam Mahender Reddy from Rangareddy segment and Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy from Warangal seat. 

The TRS is expected to field Dande Vithal in place of sitting MLC Puranam Satish Kumar. In the wake of Surabhi Vani Devi being elected as an MLC from the graduates constituency, the party decided to replace Satish Kumar and give an opportunity to Vithal, a BC leader.

Similarly, the party also replaced Balasani Lashminarayana from Khammam with Madhu. L Ramana, who switched his loyalty to the TRS from TDP, will file his nomination papers from Karimangar on Tuesday. 

The TRS is likely to finalise the names of the candidates for Warangal and Nalgonda seats by Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Election Commission declared that six TRS candidates were elected unanimously in the MLC polls under MLAs category on Monday, after the end of deadline for withdrawal of nominations. 

The six elected candidates are Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Banda Prakash, Thakkellapalli Ravindar Rao, P Venkata Rami Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy. These TRS men were the only candidates to enter the fray for the six vacant seats. 

Six TRS candidates elected unopposed

The Election Commission on Monday declared that six TRS candidates were elected unanimously in the MLC elections under MLAs category and they are Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Banda Prakash, Thakkellapalli Ravindar Rao, P Venkata Rami Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao K Kavitha Telangana MLC elections Nizamabad TRS
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp