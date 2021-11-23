Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha to seek re-election as an MLC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official now. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha will seek re-election as an MLC. The Member of Legislative Council from Nizamabad will file her nomination papers on Tuesday, the last day of nominations for 12 MLC vacancies under nine Local Authorities Constituencies in the State.

According to sources, the TRS leadership has finally cleared Kavitha's candidature, putting to rest all the speculation surrounding her selection. The term of Kavitha, who has been serving as as an MLC from Nizamabad, will end in January, 2022.

There has been a speculation that Kavitha might be sent to Rajya Sabha. However, with the pink party announcing her candidature, now it remains to be seen who will be selected for the three Rajya Sabaha seats next year.

Meanwhile, three TRS candidates filed their nominations and they are Tatha Madhu from Khammam Local Authorities segment, Patnam Mahender Reddy from Rangareddy segment and Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy from Warangal seat.

The TRS is expected to field Dande Vithal in place of sitting MLC Puranam Satish Kumar. In the wake of Surabhi Vani Devi being elected as an MLC from the graduates constituency, the party decided to replace Satish Kumar and give an opportunity to Vithal, a BC leader.

Similarly, the party also replaced Balasani Lashminarayana from Khammam with Madhu. L Ramana, who switched his loyalty to the TRS from TDP, will file his nomination papers from Karimangar on Tuesday.

The TRS is likely to finalise the names of the candidates for Warangal and Nalgonda seats by Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Election Commission declared that six TRS candidates were elected unanimously in the MLC polls under MLAs category on Monday, after the end of deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

The six elected candidates are Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Banda Prakash, Thakkellapalli Ravindar Rao, P Venkata Rami Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy. These TRS men were the only candidates to enter the fray for the six vacant seats.

Six TRS candidates elected unopposed

