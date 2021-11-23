Telangana government to survey ceiling lands in Medak district

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The government has decided to survey the entire ceiling land along with the Jamuna Hatcheries lands within the Achampeta and Hakimpeta villages in the Masaipeta mandal of Medak district. It may be noted that officials have been conducting a survey since the 16th of this month over allegations that former minister Eatala Rajender has encroached the lands.

Officials, who had initially expected the survey to be completed in three days, will take some more time over it. Deputy surveyor, Survey and Land Records, Lakshmi Sujatha said that they had been directed to conduct surveys in these two villages, as well as in some other adjoining ceiling lands.