Telangana government to survey ceiling lands in Medak district

It may be noted that officials have been conducting a survey since the 16th of this month over allegations that former minister Eatala Rajender has encroached the lands.

Published: 23rd November 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: The government has decided to survey the entire ceiling land along with the Jamuna Hatcheries lands within the Achampeta and Hakimpeta villages in the Masaipeta mandal of Medak district. It may be noted that officials have been conducting a survey since the 16th of this month over allegations that former minister Eatala Rajender has encroached the lands.

Officials, who had initially expected the survey to be completed in three days, will take some more time over it. Deputy surveyor, Survey and Land Records, Lakshmi Sujatha said that they had been directed to conduct surveys in these two villages, as well as in some other adjoining ceiling lands. 

