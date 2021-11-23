Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao responds in kind to BJP's jibes on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "Who are these morons to issue certification on Desh Bhakti," TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted in reply to BJP leaders' statement on the State government giving ex gratia to the kin of 750 farmers who died while protesting against farm laws.

Reacting to a news report which stated that BJP leaders had called Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a 'traitor', Rama Rao tweeted: "Those who leave thousands of poor farmers on the streets through killer cold & COVID to their fate for a year are Desh Bhakts!! And those that extend a helping hand are Traitors ?! Strange logic this Who are these morons to issue certification on Desh Bhakti anyway?"